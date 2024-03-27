The popular supermarket is recalling The Best Taleggio because of the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium which can lead to meningitis.

The affected products have a pack size of 200g and a best before date of April 14.

The bacteria can survive and even grow under refrigeration and can cause Listeriosis which can last up to several weeks depending on the severity.

Monday 25 March 2024 - @Morrisons recalls The Best Taleggio because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes #FoodAlert https://t.co/AxU0xcuAlV pic.twitter.com/2xWgziZbgK — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) March 26, 2024

Symptoms include fever, vomiting and headaches, with some cases even resulting in convulsions.

In rare cases, the infection can lead to meningitis.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned anyone who has purchased the product not to eat it.

A spokesman said: “Morrisons is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.