Discussing the warning and risk to consumers, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: "ASDA are taking the precautionary action of recalling ASDA Extra Special Taleggio because Listeria monocytogenes has been found in some of the products."

It added: "Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

"Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one-month-old and people with weakened immune systems."

30 March: @ASDA recalls ASDA Extra Special Taleggio because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes #FoodAlert https://t.co/edlJEc1Cw2 pic.twitter.com/sZTmPtbg84 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) March 30, 2024

The products affected include those in pack sizes of 200g and with 'use by' dates of April 14, 2024.

What action needs to be taken as ASDA issues recall for Extra Special Taleggio?





On what customers should do, the FSA said: "ASDA is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

"These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product. Please see the attached notice."

The notice tells shoppers who have bought the affected product to bring it back to their nearest store where they will be given a full refund - receipts are not required.

It also shared the ASDA Customer Relations line: 0800 952 0101.

What are product withdrawals and recalls?





According to the FSA, when there is a problem with a food product and it is unsafe to eat, it may be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (customers are asked to return the product).

The agency publicises this information so that consumers and local authorities are aware of the issue.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued. This gives councils specific details of action that should be taken on behalf of the consumer.