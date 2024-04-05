While Magnum has also issued a recall on a number of its ice cream products.

Food recalls have been issued at Asda and Morrisons after products were found to contain a disease-causing bacteria linked to meningitis.

We have rounded up the ongoing product recalls that you be aware of at your supermarket.

If you have purchased any of the following items you should not eat them, but return them to the supermarket you bought them from for a full refund.

Asda recall

Asda has issued an urgent food recall for its Extra Special Taleggio cheese because of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Discussing the warning and risk to consumers, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: "ASDA are taking the precautionary action of recalling ASDA Extra Special Taleggio because Listeria monocytogenes has been found in some of the products."

It added: "Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

"Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one-month-old and people with weakened immune systems."

30 March: @ASDA recalls ASDA Extra Special Taleggio because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes #FoodAlert https://t.co/edlJEc1Cw2 pic.twitter.com/sZTmPtbg84 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) March 30, 2024

The products affected include those in pack sizes of 200g and with 'use by' dates of April 14, 2024.

Morrisons recall

Morrisons has issued a “do not eat” warning after a disease-causing bacteria was found in one of its products.

The popular supermarket is recalling The Best Taleggio because of the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium which can lead to meningitis.

The affected products have a pack size of 200g and a best before date of April 28.

The bacteria can survive and even grow under refrigeration and can cause Listeriosis which can last up to several weeks depending on the severity.

Monday 25 March 2024 - @Morrisons recalls The Best Taleggio because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes #FoodAlert https://t.co/AxU0xcuAlV pic.twitter.com/2xWgziZbgK — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) March 26, 2024

Symptoms include fever, vomiting and headaches, with some cases even resulting in convulsions.

In rare cases, the infection can lead to meningitis.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned anyone who has purchased the product not to eat it.

Magnum recall

An urgent recall has been issued by Unilever for Magnum Classic Ice Cream after the "possible presence of metal" makes the "product unsafe to eat."

In a statement shared by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), customers affected have been told: "Unilever is recalling Magnum Classic Ice Cream Sticks (3x100ml) because they may contain pieces of metal. The possible presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat."

Friday 29 March 2024 Unilever recalls Magnum Classic Ice Cream Sticks 3 pack because they may contain pieces of metal #FoodAlert https://t.co/w75Mn5Ka62 pic.twitter.com/BS5tvwj4aD — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) March 29, 2024

The products affected include those in pack sizes of 3x100ml with the following batch codes: L3324, L3325, L3326, L3327 and L3328.

The products also have a 'best-before' date of November 2025.

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.