Gatwa was revealed as the fifteenth Doctor during the 60th Anniversary special - The Giggle last year.

He took over from David Tennant who reprised his role as the time lord from Gallifrey during three anniversary specials in 2023.

David Tennant returned as the fourteenth Doctor during the 60th anniversary specials of Doctor Who in 2023. (Image: BBC)

Fans saw Gatwa in his first solo adventure in the Christmas Day special - The Church on Ruby Road.

It was during that episode we also met Ruby Sunday, played by former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson.

The BBC gave viewers a glimpse of what to expect in the new 2024 series at the end of the episode on Christmas Day.

But a new trailer has now been released along with the start date for the 2024 series of Doctor Who.

Doctor Who trailer - sneak peek at 2024 series

The BBC released a new trailer at the end of March giving fans a sneak peek at what to expect from the new series.

Ready to rock through time? 🌀🔥 #DoctorWho premieres on @BBCiPlayer in the UK 11th May and @DisneyPlus 10th May where available pic.twitter.com/ygn67yoesU — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 31, 2024

The Doctor (Gatwa) and Ruby (Gibson) are set for some "mammoth adventures" in the new series, the BBC said.

The broadcaster added: "The duo will travel through time and space to unknown lands and meet new characters and monsters along the way."

The pair are set to travel to a number of different time periods including the Regency era of the early 19th century in England as well as the 1960s.

Watch the trailer for the new series of Doctor Who released by the BBC ahead of the series premiere in May. (Image: BBC)

They will also journey back millions of years to see the dinosaurs roaming the earth.

There may also be a few familiar faces returning in the new series.

The BBC said: "Donna's daughter, Rose, who we met in the 60th anniversary special, looks like they could be making a return as we see a glimpse of them in the trailer.

"There's speculation as to whether we'll see any of the classic Dr Who villains like the Daleks or Cybermen though."

Doctor Who episode titles

There will be eight new episodes in the new series of Doctor Who set to begin in May 2024.

The new episodes are called:

Space Babies

The Devil's Chord

Boom

73 Yards

Dot and Bubble

Rogue

The Legend of Ruby Sunday

Empire of Death

Fans of the show don't have long to wait for the new series of Doctor Who.

The first two episodes of the new series of Doctor Who will premiere on BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus on Saturday, May 11 (with the episodes to air on BBC One later the same day).