The programme saw Sheen interviewed by a group of 35 autistic, neurodivergent or learning-disabled individuals in a session that covered a very wide range of topics.

The BBC described the half-hour special as: "No subject is out of bounds, no question is off the table.

"It’s multi-award-winning actor and director Michael Sheen who is to face the grilling of a lifetime from the unique collective.

Not everyone thinks like you.



Confidence or speed, isn't a measure of value.



Give people space and time to express themselves.



Patience and listening unlocks amazing possibilities.



Michael Sheen never fails to impress. pic.twitter.com/ImvdCiy9jc — Dave Tallon 💥 (@DavidTallon) April 9, 2024

"On subjects as diverse as ex-girlfriends and on-screen kisses to the OBE he gave back or his favourite motorway, how will the Good Omens star fare as The Assembly bring their unique approach to the celebrity interview?"

Sheen's sensitive approach to each question made it heartwarming, especially when Leo asked his question.

"Next up, Leo's got a question."

Sheen opened with "Hello Leo," and a warm smile, but Leo just couldn't get his words out.

"Come on Leo, don't worry," someone said in the background, but Sheen immediately interjected: "It's alright, we've got plenty of time."

After about a minute or so, Leo finally got his "fantastic" question out.

He went on to quiz Sheen on his appreciation for the poet Dylan Thomas, asking whether their shared Welsh heritage is a factor in why the work resonates so strongly. The actor described it as a "fantastic" question in his detailed answer.

Several viewers were reduced to "tears" by the special programme.

"Michael Sheen just exudes kindness and patience"





One viewer on TikTok said: "Michael Sheen just exudes kindness and patience".

Another replied: "Once he found his courage, he spoke with such power, clarity and intrigue. A good reminder people just need a moment sometimes".

"It's alright, we've got plenty of time. The sheer power of those words," another user pointed out.

The Assembly is based on a French format (originally titled Les Rencontres du Papotin), which proved an enormous hit across the channel.

No further episodes are confirmed just yet, but programme producer Michelle Singer has told Variety that representatives of "really significant named talent" are "very up for being available should we move to series".

The Assembly is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.