Aldi stores across the country are giving customers the chance to “win” their weekly shop for as little as £1.

Shoppers can purchase a £1 raffle ticket from the till at participating stores to be entered into the draw to win a £100 gift card, with all proceeds going to the supermarket’s dedicated charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust.

How to win your Aldi food shop for £1

Michael we’re flattered but have you thought about travelling? https://t.co/MCAdyWwahg — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 12, 2024

This will be taking place from today (Monday, April 15) to Monday, May 6, so you have three weeks to be in with the chance of winning.

One winner per store will then be chosen at random on Tuesday, May 7 and contacted by telephone.

The customer raffle is all part of Aldi‘s celebrations after it raised £10 million for Teenage Cancer Trust since partnering with the charity back in 2017, which has now extended its fundraising target to £15 million by 2027.

To see if your local Aldi is taking part, shoppers should look out for posters in store.

Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “We are so proud to support Teenage Cancer Trust and the invaluable work they do for young people up and down the country.

“This raffle is part of our celebrations for reaching our £10 million milestone for the charity and it is a fantastic opportunity for customers to win their shop for just £1.”

Recommended reading

Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to providing specialised nursing care and support for young people aged 13-24 with cancer.

Aldi and Teenage Cancer Trust are also searching for volunteers to help fundraise in stores from Friday May, 3 to Sunday, May 5.

Anyone interested in signing up can visit this webpage to find out more.