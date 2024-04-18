Prime Hydration already comes in a variety of different flavours in the UK including Lemon Lime, Meta Moon, Ice Pop and Tropical Punch.

Other more recent flavours include Lemonade and the ultra-rare Glowberry Prime.

There have already been two new additions to Prime Hydration range in 2024.

Cherry Freeze was launched in the UK in January, before the Strawberry Banana flavour made its way to the UK earlier this month (April).

Aldi to stock new Strawberry Banana Prime

Iceland was the first retailer in the UK to stock the new Strawberry Banana Prime.

But now Aldi is set to launch the new Prime in stores across the UK as part of its Specialbuys range.

Aldi said the new Strawberry Banana Prime had already been described by fans as "the best flavour" yet

Strawberry Banana Prime will be available at Aldi for £1.99 from Sunday (April 21), but the supermarket giant said shoppers will need to get in quick.

An Aldi spokesperson said: "During previous launches of Prime, the supermarket has seen high shopper demand.

"With the new Strawberry Banana flavour proving so popular already with Prime lovers, the drink is expected to fly from shelves.

"Shoppers best move swiftly - as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!"

Prime was founded and created by American influencer Logan Paul and British influencer, musician and boxer KSI.

Prime Hydration, which is 10% coconut water, contains electrolytes, B vitamins and BCAAs, has zero sugar and only around 20 calories per bottle.

Prime Strawberry Banana will be available at Aldi supermarkets across the UK for £1.99 from Sunday, April 21.