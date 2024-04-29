The crisps, known for their signature rolled shape and punchy flavour, have become a viral sensation recently with the hashtag Takis receiving more than 8 billion views on TikTok.

Social media went into meltdown last September when Aldi announced the arrival of the viral TikTok snack in its stores.

And now the supermarket chain has become the first supermarket to launch the brand new Dragon Sweet Chilli flavour of Takis crisps.

Many of you have been asking us if Takis Dragon Sweet Chili is made by actual Dragons. ​



What a foolish question. ​



Of course it is. — Takis (@TakisUSA) November 10, 2023

The new Takis crisps will be available in Aldi stores from this month (April) along with the Volcano flavour.

When will new Dragon Sweet Chilli Takis crisps be available in Aldi?





The brand-new Dragon Sweet Chilli and Volcano Takis crisps were launched in Aldi stores across the UK as part of its Specialbuys range on Sunday (April 28), so are available now.

The Takis crisps in 180g packets are available to buy for £3.49.

Describing what to expect from the new Dragon Sweet Chilli Takis crisps, Aldi said it provides "a combination of sweetness and chilli spice that promise to get the tastebuds tingling".

The supermarket giant added: "In fact, social media users in the US are already calling them their 'favourite ones'."

Those hoping to get their hands on a packet of the viral crisps will need to be quick, as like all Aldi Speicalbuys "once they’re gone they’re gone".

Takis Dragon Sweet Chilli and Volcano crisps (180g) are available now for £3.49 in Aldi stores nationwide and online via Click and Collect.