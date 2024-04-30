The bags contain a range of grocery products that are approaching their sell-by or use-by dates and are offered at a reduced price, costing just £3.30 each for at least £10 worth of food.

Since they were introduced in February 2023, more than half a million bags have been sold to Aldi shoppers, saving them £7 million and avoiding 1,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “It is amazing to see the sheer number of our customers that have made the most of our Too Good To Go Surprise Bags since launching last year.

“This partnership not only allows us to reduce food waste and demonstrate our commitment to being a sustainable retailer, but also enables our customers to access quality food whilst saving even more on their shop.”

The supermarket has also revealed the top locations across the country where its shoppers have saved the most – ranging from Birmingham and London to Glasgow and beyond.

The figures show that the service is most popular in Birmingham, where an estimated 14,000 Surprise Bags have been purchased so far, saving shoppers the equivalent of more than £270,000.

The UK capital follows closely behind with 11,800 bags purchased in London and over £230,000 saved, while those in Liverpool and Northampton have saved around £130,000 and £100,000 respectively.

The data comes as Aldi recently announced the extension of the collection window for its Too Good To Go bags, with customers now able to secure a bag up to 24 hours ahead of the collection time via the app.