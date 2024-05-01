Discussing the long-running sci-show, the Sex Education star told a Q&A that the first episode of the season "seemed mad" but that it was "so much fun" to film.

Ncuti Gatwa takes over from Jodie Whitaker and David Tennant (who reprised the role for a short time), becoming the fifteenth Doctor.

Ncuti Gatwa shares what fans can expect from the new season of Doctor Who

Discussing the first episode of the new series of Doctor Who (entitled Space Babies), Ncuti Gatwa said: “Oh (it was) just so much fun.

“Space Babies just seemed mad. I was like, ‘What is going on?’

“And then shooting it was working with 10 babies.

“I just thought it really set up the series as well for, like, the fun and the chaos and the adventure.”

Gatwa stars alongside former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson who plays companion Ruby Sunday.

Reflecting on the moment she realised she would be performing alongside Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas and professional dancer Johannes Radebe on the BBC show, she said: “I just remember reading Devil’s Chord and getting the biggest goosebumps at the end.

“It just seems like this incredible episode and I was like, ‘Wait, we dance with Johannes and Shirley from Strictly? OK’.

“It’s just like the craziest thing. And it was crazy to film it.”

The first episode will be released alongside The Devil's Chord on May 11 and land on BBC iPlayer at midnight.

It will also air on BBC One later that day ahead of the final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The first two episodes will be followed by Boom, 73 Yards, Dot And Bubble, Rogue, The Legend Of Ruby Sunday and Empire Of Death.