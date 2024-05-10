Gatwa will star alongside Millie Gibson, in the role of companion Ruby Sunday, in series 14 who both made their debuts in the role over the Christmas and New Year's special.

The series has been written by Russell T Davies who previously worked on the show's earlier series and created the spin-offs Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

The latest series of Doctor Who will see Timelord travel back to the 1960s where he'll meet The Beatles, head to the Regency period and face a musical villain.

Your brand new TARDIS crew awaits 💫#DoctorWho premieres on @BBCiPlayer in the UK 11th May and @DisneyPlus 10th May where available. pic.twitter.com/kG2iQZ3wKg — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) May 8, 2024

So you're ready for the new series, here's a breakdown of the whole cast throughout the BBC show.

Full cast for series 14 of Doctor Who

So far, the following stars are set to appear in the newest series of Doctor Who:

Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday

Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart

Bonnie Langford as Melanie "Mel" Bush

Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble

Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christopher Ibrahim

Aneurin Barnard as Roger ap Gwilliam

Indira Varma as The Duchess

Lenny Rush as Morris

Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro

Jonathan Groff as TBC

George Caple as Paul McCartney

Chris Mason as John Lennon

Philip Davies as George Harrison

James Hoyles as Ringo Starr

While some familiar faces are returning with Gatwa, Gibson, Langford and Greenidge, some special Hollywood stars are appearing.

Award-winning actor Lenny Rush will make his Doctor Who debut as Morris and is best known for his role in the hit show Am I Being Unreasonable?

Drag Queen Jinkx Monsoon will also appear as Maestro, and fans of RuPaul's Drag Race will recognise Monsoon as the winner of the fifth series.

Disney star Jonathan Groff has been cast in a secret role, but the actor and singer is most known for his roles in Frozen, Glee, Hamilton and Mindhunter.

RECOMMENDED READING

Doctor Who quiz to test your knowledge for Christmas special

How to watch Doctor Who series 14

Fans can watch the brand new series of Doctor Who on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in a special double bill on Saturday, May 11.

The first episode will air at 6.20pm followed by a second at 7.05pm directly after.