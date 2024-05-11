Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the sitcom would be making a return to our screens after creators James Corden and Ruth Jones broke the news on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the duo posted a picture of themselves alongside a caption reading: "Some news... it's official! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James."

However, fans were left gutted after it was suggested that Sheridan Smith, who played Ruth 'Rudi' Smith on Gavin and Stacey, would not make an appearance.

Gavin and Stacey fans left gutted as beloved star 'cut' from the final episode

Ruth 'Rudi' Smith was the younger sister of Smithy, played by James Corden. Despite being beloved by fans, a BBC insider has revealed that "no conversations" have been had to reinclude her.

The source told the MailOnline: "Sheridan is highly unlikely to appear in the Gavin and Stacey finale. She's not been contacted by anyone about reprising her role and she has other big opportunities in the pipeline.

"Sheridan has huge respect for everybody involved in Gavin and Stacey and loved her time on the comedy, it was a fun time in her life."

Recommended Reading:

James Corden and Ruth Jones finish writing 'last ever episode' of Gavin and Stacey

This comes after Joanna, who played Stacey, expressed her excitement about "getting to see the gang again".

She told EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy: "I'm so excited to see the gang again and start filming, and I can't wait to find out if Smithy has said yes.

"I can't wait to find out what's happening to everybody! I'm going to have to keep that script away from your [Natalie's] little paws.

"But yeah we are going to be able to review it on our show at Christmas and I will be very cross if you aren't sitting down on Christmas Day watching me!"