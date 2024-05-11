Doctor Who fans have shared the same complaint with the first episode of the new series.
The episode, titled Space Babies, saw the Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) come face to face with talking infants.
Many were left 'completely unnerved' by the babies who were found to be operating a space station.
Fans of the BBC show were disturbed by the CGI used to make it look as though the babies' mouths were moving.
One viewer took to X, formally known as Twitter, to write: "The space babies’ mouths are completely unnerving."
Another said: "Noooo not talking babies"
One fan added: "Talking babies are creepy as f***".
A fourth user said: "These animated baby mouths are terrifying."
Someone else joked: "Bloody hell @CBeebiesHQ has invaded Doctor Who."
Full cast for series 14 of Doctor Who
The following stars are set to appear in the new series of Doctor Who:
- Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor
- Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday
- Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday
- Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday
- Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood
- Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart
- Bonnie Langford as Melanie "Mel" Bush
- Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble
- Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christopher Ibrahim
- Aneurin Barnard as Roger ap Gwilliam
- Indira Varma as The Duchess
- Lenny Rush as Morris
- Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro
- Jonathan Groff as TBC
- George Caple as Paul McCartney
- Chris Mason as John Lennon
- Philip Davies as George Harrison
- James Hoyles as Ringo Starr
While some familiar faces are returning with Gatwa, Gibson, Langford and Greenidge, some special Hollywood stars are appearing.
Award-winning actor Lenny Rush will make his Doctor Who debut as Morris and is best known for his role in the hit show Am I Being Unreasonable?
Drag Queen Jinkx Monsoon will also appear as Maestro, and fans of RuPaul's Drag Race will recognise Monsoon as the winner of the fifth series.
Disney star Jonathan Groff has been cast in a secret role, but the actor and singer is best known for starring in Frozen, Glee, Hamilton and Mindhunter.
