Those off to see global pop star Taylor Swift this summer as part of her Eras Tour will be able to grab some concert essentials.

Dog lovers will be able to keep their furry best friends cool, relaxed and safe this summer with some special accessories.

While wine drinkers can sit back and enjoy a glass or two with Aldi's May Specialbuys items.

Here are some of the key items you'll be able to spot in May's Aldi Specialbuys.

May's Aldi Specialbuys Highlights

Dog Cooling Sprinkler Mat. (Image: Aldi)

Dog essentials for the summer

Dogs will be able to stay chilled this summer with the Dog Cooling Sprinkler Mat that costs £8.99.

The handy item works by simply connecting it to a hose pipe and adjusting sprinkler intensity via the hose water pressure to create hours of fun.

You can also grab the Dog Cooling Pool (£8.99) from Aldi this May which works great for an instant refresh in the hotter months.

If you want to keep your pet shaded, Aldi's Sunshade Dog Bed (£17.99) is returning to stores, along with the Pet Cooling Towel (£4.99).

All these dog essentials and more will be in stores from May 16 and some more a few days later on May 30.

Friendship Bracelet Kits. (Image: Aldi)

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour must-haves

If you were able to grab tickets to Taylor Swift's UK dates for the Eras Tour, then Aldi has an essential item for the shows.

The supermarket will be launching Friendship Bracelet Kits (£3.99) so fans are ready to swap friendship bracelets with fellow fans all night.

The Make Your Own Accessories Kits are available in a variety of options, from brightly coloured beads to letters, each complete with elastic to allow you to craft meaningful messages and create gorgeous accessories ahead of the big night.

The items will be in stores from May 16 and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Wine Holder. (Image: Aldi)

Aldi's new summer dining essential

RECOMMENDED READING

Goodbye glass wine bottles? I tried Aldi's paper wine bottle

Ahead of summer, Aldi will be selling a Wine Holder (£8.99) that will be the perfect essential for some al fresco dining.

The Wine Holder’s unique, gothic style includes ornate stems to perfectly balance up to four wine glasses and is complete with a storage capsule at the centre to securely cradle any bottle of wine.

You can buy the wine holder in Aldi stores from May 30.