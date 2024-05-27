Crosta & Mollica is recalling its Sugo Alla Norma Aubergine, Ricotta and Tomato pasta sauce as “the product may contain pieces of glass which makes it unsafe to eat”.

The details of the specific product affected by the recall are as follows:

Pack size - 340g

Batch code - Y008B

Best before - 08 January 2027

Crosta & Mollica advises customers "do not consume" the product.

Those who have bought it should package it up and “return it to your local Waitrose & Partners branch for a refund.”

The FSA adds: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“For more information contact Crosta & Mollica on 0207 6275207 or at info@crostamollica.com.”

The FSA explains: “If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

“The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

“In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued. This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.”