The supermarket giant is on the hunt for its first ever 'crisp taster' - a role which will involve sampling a selection of Aldi’s most popular crisps from the comfort of your own home, all for free.

The crisp taster job will also give the successful applicant an exclusive first try of products yet to hit Aldi's shelves.

Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, Julie Ashfield, said: “What our shoppers think is so important to us.

"It’s crucial we listen to their honest feedback so we can ensure our products continue to deliver on taste, while also offering unbeatable value.

“Sales of snacks such as crisps and nuts skyrocketed by +40% during the World Cup in 2022, so we expect our crisps to be in high demand this summer with Euros 2024.

"What better timing to find out what our most passionate snack fans have to say?”

Discontinued UK sweets and chocolates

How to apply for Aldi's crisp taster position

To apply all you have to do is create a short video explaining why they should be Aldi’s first ever crisp taster.

Entrants should also include examples of their favourite Aldi crisps, as well as any snacking opinions that may help them stand out.

To apply, entrants will need to send their video to the email address - aldicrisptaster@clarioncomms.co.uk, along with their name, age, where they are from and any social media handles.

You must be aged 16 or over to apply for the role.

RECOMMENDED READING:

In return, the successful applicant is required to conduct exclusive reviews on the crisps, rating their taste, crunch, texture and appearance.

This information, Aldi said, will "help guide the supermarket’s Buying Team on potential future flavours".

The lucky winner of the position will be able to taste the crisps at home between June 17 and July 1.

For further details visit the Aldi crisp taster web page (a link to which can be found above).