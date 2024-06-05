Aldi has been named the UK’s cheapest supermarket for the fifth consecutive month this year, according to consumer group Which?
The supermarket is known for its low prices, making it a popular choice for budget-savvy shoppers.
Which? conducted its monthly Cheapest Supermarket price comparison, looking at the cost of groceries and household essentials.
The latest research shows that throughout May, Aldi was £36.57 cheaper than the most expensive supermarket, Waitrose for an equivalent list of shopping items.
How to save money
It was also revealed that Aldi was £20.77 cheaper than Sainsbury’s and £17.28 cheaper than Tesco.
Which? reveals cheapest supermarket for May 2024
Here’s how Aldi compares to seven other UK supermarkets.
- Aldi – Average price for 69 items: £121.56
- Lidl - £124.88
- Asda - £137.91
- Tesco – £138.84
- Sainsbury’s - £142.33
- Morrisons - £144.36
- Ocado - £147.64
- Waitrose - £158.13
What is your favourite UK supermarket? Let us know by voting in our poll above.
The news comes as Aldi recently launched a TV advert which pokes fun at competitors attempting to ‘price match’ products.
You lot when you realise just how cheap your big shop is at Aldi https://t.co/i19AM9tUk5— Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) May 20, 2024
The creative aims to drive home the message that Aldi will not be beaten on price.
Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “There’s only one place that shoppers can get Aldi prices and that’s at Aldi! This latest analysis from Which? is further evidence of that.
“We’re proud to maintain our position as the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket in 2024 as we continue to bring award-winning products to customers at the lowest possible prices.”
