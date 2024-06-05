McVitie’s has revealed a new Cola Bottle flavour of the iconic cake (or biscuit) coming to a shop near you.

It’s a big moment for the brand as it’s the “first-ever non-fruit flavour” launched since the Jaffa Cake was first baked in 1927.

Combining one of the nation’s favourite sweets with one of Britain’s best-loved snacks, McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Cola Bottle flavour features the crackly dark chocolate and springy sponge we all know and love, now swapping out the familiar tangy orange centre with a distinctive cola bottle jelly.

See which UK supermarkets will sell McVitie's Jaffa Cakes Cola Bottle flavour first (Image: McVitie's)

As an unexpected twist on the popular sweet treat, there's no doubt the move is set to divide Jaffanatics across the nation.

When are McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Cola Bottle flavour launching in UK?





McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Cola Bottle flavour will be available in recyclable packs of 10 (£1.25 per pack) in Asda from Monday, June 10 and will be rolling out in other UK supermarkets in July and August – including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Iceland and Co-op.

Additionally, McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Bars Cola Bottle flavour will be available in Tesco from Tuesday, July 23.

They will also be rolled out in other UK supermarkets and stores through August and September – including Morrisons, Aldi, Asda, Amazon, Poundland, B&M, Spar, and more.

Recommended reading:

Discontinued UK Sweets/Chocolates

Adam Woolf, marketing director at McVitie’s, said: “Jaffa Cakes Cola Bottle is certainly one of our more unexpected product launches – stepping away from fruit flavours for the very first time.

“Jaffa Cakes have always stood out from the crowd (and the biscuit aisle), but we really wanted to try something new with this one.

“It’s no doubt going to cause some debate among our Jaffanatics, and we can’t wait to hear what they think.”

McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Cola Bottle joins the existing lineup of flavours including raspberry and of course, the original tangy orange.