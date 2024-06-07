With so much choice when it comes to doing the food shop, it’s no surprise that the nation is split when it comes to picking their favourite supermarket.

Our poll asking ‘What is your favourite UK supermarket?’ received 54 votes and the results are hardly surprising.

Being named the cheapest supermarket in the UK doesn’t necessarily make it the best, but our readers favoured Aldi too.

The best supermarket in the UK revealed

The options to choose from were ‘Aldi’, ‘Lidl’, ‘Sainsbury’s’, ‘Tesco’ and ‘Other – let us know in the comments’.

In our poll, Aldi received 39% of the vote, higher than any other supermarket.

In second place was Tesco with 20% of the vote, closely followed by Lidl in third place with 19%.

Then came Sainsbury’s with 13% while 9% chose the ‘Other’ option.

Having said this, no other supermarkets were discussed in the comments section of our previous article so we’re unsure which these people favour.

How to save money

Aldi named cheapest UK supermarket in new Which? research

Which? conducted its monthly Cheapest Supermarket price comparison, looking at the cost of groceries and household essentials.

The latest research shows that throughout May, Aldi was £36.57 cheaper than the most expensive supermarket, Waitrose for an equivalent list of shopping items.

It was also revealed that Aldi was £20.77 cheaper than Sainsbury’s and £17.28 cheaper than Tesco.

Here’s how Aldi compares to seven other UK supermarkets:

Aldi – Average price for 69 items: £121.56

Lidl - £124.88

Asda - £137.91

Tesco – £138.84

Sainsbury’s - £142.33

Morrisons - £144.36

Ocado - £147.64

Waitrose - £158.13

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “There’s only one place that shoppers can get Aldi prices and that’s at Aldi! This latest analysis from Which? is further evidence of that.

“We’re proud to maintain our position as the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket in 2024 as we continue to bring award-winning products to customers at the lowest possible prices.”