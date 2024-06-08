The supermarket has said its wafer thin cooked chicken “may contain” small pieces of metal, as reported by The Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Product details of the affected batches of Morrisons' wafer thin cooked chicken, which could contain metal are as follows:

Pack size - 400g

Best before date: All use by dates up to and including June 16, 2024

7 June 2024: Morrisons recalls Morrisons wafer thin cooked chicken because it may contain small pieces of metal #FoodAlert https://t.co/C1kTP6WBF1 pic.twitter.com/NW5Vp4sh52 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 7, 2024

Pack size – 170g

Best before date: All use by dates up to and including 16 June 2024

The FSA said: “This product may contain pieces of metal which makes them unsafe to eat.”

It advised: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

Morrisons commented: “Morrisons is recalling all Used by codes because there is a potential risk that some packs may contain small pieces of metal.

“Please do not eat this product and return it to your nearest store for a full refund. We don’t need a receipt.

“No other products are affected by this issue. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.”

The FSA explained: “If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

“The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

“In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued. This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.”