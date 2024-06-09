The supermarket is recalling Ashfields Grill 4 Garlic & Herb Chicken Kebabs because of a “labelling error” which shows an incorrect use-by date, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

This makes the product “unsafe to eat” for customers who have purchased it.

Details of the specific batches affected are as follows:

Pack size: 320g

Use by date: July 9, 2024

The FSA explained: “The product listed above has been labelled with an incorrect ‘use-by’ which makes it unsafe to eat after the correct ‘use-by’ date of 09 June 2024.”

It added: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further information, please visit help.aldi.co.uk or contact 0800 042 0800.”

Aldi commented: “As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling Ashfields Grill 4 Garlic & Herb Chicken Kebabs 320g because a small number of products have had the incorrect use by date applied of 9th July.

“No other products are affected. Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

“We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”

Recommended reading:

What are FSA product recalls and withdrawals?





The FSA said: “If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

“The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

“In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued. This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.”