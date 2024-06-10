Dowden, who hails from Caerphilly in Wales, has been a professional on Strictly since 2017 but took a year off the show in 2023 after revealing she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The 33-year-old first found a lump in her breast the day before going to the Maldives on her honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones.

Upon her return, she had a check and was subsequently diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

She announced her cancer diagnosis in May 2023 and since then has undergone mastectomy and chemotherapy.

Dowden recently finished chemotherapy and tests show she has “no evidence of disease”.

The professional dancer has previously said she is now working hard to be fit enough for the upcoming series of Strictly.

The BBC announced the line-up of professional dancers, presenters and judges for Strictly Come Dancing 2024 on Monday (June 10).

Dowden will join the likes of Dianne Buswell, Nikita Kuzmin and Vito Coppola - who won the 2023 series with Ellie Leach - as professionals on the 2024 series of Strictly.

Taking to Instagram following the announcement, Dowden said: "I’m so happy and grateful to be back on @bbcstrictly.

"MY HEART IS SO HAPPY. The best team on and off the dance floor. I can’t wait to be back doing what I love most in the world, dancing!

"Feel blessed and more excited than EVER. Bring it on! Thank you @bbcstrictly for your support always. Eeeeeekkk."

Dowden will return to Strictly Come Dancing in 2024 along with a host of other familiar faces.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be back as presenters of the BBC show in 2024 while Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel-Horwood and Anton Du Beke will once again take up the role of judges.

Giovanni Pernice will not return as a professional dancer in the new series of Strictly in 2024, the BBC has confirmed, amid ongoing allegations of "abusive or threatening" behaviour.

The professional dancers that will be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2024 are:

Amy Dowden

Dianne Buswell

Nikita Kuzmin

Vito Coppola

Nadiya Bychkova

Graziano Di Prima

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Neil Jones

Gorka Marquez

Luba Mushtuk

Jowita Przystal

Johannes Radebe

Kai Widdrington

Nancy Xu

Carlos Gu

Lauren Oakley

Michelle Tsiakkas

An exact start date for the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing which will air in 2024 is yet to be revealed, but the BBC confirmed it would return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer "this Autumn".