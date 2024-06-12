The hour-long film, which has the working title 'Amy Dowden: Fight Of My Life', documents her experience with the condition after discovering it in April of 2023.

This comes as the professional dancer returns to the popular ballroom programme later this year after taking time out last series.

Amy Dowden was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last year after discovering a lump in her breast the night before her honeymoon.

In June of last year, she revealed that she had undergone a mastectomy and in November she shared a video of her ringing a bell signalling the end of her chemotherapy treatment.

Amy Dowden hopes new film about her cancer battle 'encourages everyone to check themselves'

Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden said: “A year ago, I was recently married and about to go on a honeymoon, it was an exciting new chapter in my life, but finding a lump on my breast changed my life.

“I never thought at my age I would get cancer and, despite having family members and friends who were cancer survivors, had no idea just what the impact on my life would be.

“I’ve learnt so much about myself and what a cancer diagnosis means on this journey.

“I hope others find hope and strength from this film, and that it encourages everyone to check themselves, no matter what age you are.”

Nick Andrews, BBC Cymru Wales’ head of commissioning, said: “The courage and resilience Amy has shown over the past couple of years is without doubt.

“To then have the strength to also allow cameras follow her deeply personal experience in the hope that something positive will come out of what has been such a difficult experience for her and her family is nothing short of extraordinary. This film is very inspiring.”

Paul Islwyn Thomas, chief executive of Wildflame Productions, said the company would have been unable to make the film “without Amy’s openness and candour”.

The documentary will air on BBC One Wales, BBC One and BBC iPlayer this summer.