As always the supermarket showcases a huge range of items which include a family camping set to scented bubbles for your dog.

Alongside that, there are a premium fragrance trio perfect for Father's Day and some "stylish" sandals.

Here are some of the key items you'll be able to spot in June's Aldi Specialbuys.

June's Aldi Specialbuys Highlights

Scented Dog Bubbles

The bubbles come in a few different flavours (Image: Aldi)

This new product "can take pet playtime to the next level this summer" with scented bubbles in a variety of flavours including 'Bacon Sizzler' or 'BBQ Chicken'.

All you have to do is blow into the bubble wand, or wave through the air, and watch dogs chase and pop the meaty-flavoured bubbles.

The supermarket adds: "Enhancing mental stimulation and encouraging a positive training experience, the bubbles are non-toxic and suitable for use both indoors and outdoors - the perfect way to create a strong bond between dogs and owners."

Aldi’s Dog Scented Bubbles will be available in stores from June 13, whilst stocks last.

Popular fragrances

These Aldi fragrances are £6.99 per bottle (Image: Aldi)

Aldi is bringing back a trio of popular fragrances to its Specialbuys which are Hotel Collection Solar Luxe, Amalfi Brilliante and Pure Noir Eau de Parfums.

Priced at just £6.99 a bottle, the latest scents arrive ahead of Father’s Day and promise to leave dads "smelling scentsational without the hefty price tag".

The supermarket adds: "What’s more, with savings of up to 98% compared to high-end designer brand, Tom Ford, shoppers better run and not walk to the middle aisle. As with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone."

Aldi’s premium range of Father’s Day Fragrances will be available in stores nationwide from June 2, whilst stocks last.

Footbed sandals

Aldi's footbed sandals are available in a variety of colours (Image: Aldi)

Aldi will be launching some "stylish Leather Footbed Sandals" to its Specialbuys collection in June alongside some "brightly coloured Plastic Footbed Sandals".

They add: "A favourite style worn by A-listers including Kendal Jenner, Gigi Hadid and the Olsen twins1, shoppers can save up to £871 compared to luxe brand Valentino with these summer staples".

Aldi’s range of Footbed Sandals are available in stores from June 16, while stocks last.

Family camping gear

Aldi’s affordable camping gear is returning to the middle aisle to offer Brits everything they’ll need to be happy campers for less.

This includes tents, LED lights, airbeds, camping chairs, portable gas cookers and much much more.

They add: "Available in stores from 20th June, those looking for a few nights under the stars this summer will need to hurry as with all Specialbuys once they’re gone, they’re gone."