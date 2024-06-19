The retailers have issued a recall on selected batches of Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) urging anyone who has purchased the products to not consume them and return them immediately.

The recall comes after some of the brand's teas were found to contain insects making them unsafe to consume.

Tuesday 18 June 2024 - TK Maxx and Homesense recalls Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas because of the presence of insects #FoodAlert https://t.co/B5yso85jSf pic.twitter.com/JXn9Z7lHUe — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 18, 2024

Full list of tea products found to contain insects

The Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas affected by the recall are:

Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas - Calm & Relax (60g) - batch codes: 6057, 6071, 6118, 6126 and 6207

Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas - Chamomile (40g) - batch codes: 5887 and 6111

Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas – Sleepy (40g) - batch codes: 6058, 6102 and 6125

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

"These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products", the FSA explained.

What to do if you have purchased these products

If you have purchased any of these Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas, the FSA has said to "not consume them" and return them to any TK Maxx or HomeSense store for a full refund.

For more information contact TK Maxx/Homesense Customer Services on 01923 473561 or customerservice@tjxeurope.com.