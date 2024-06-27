The six-part thriller, commissioned by ITV, is called Cold Water and will see Lincoln's "long-awaited" return to British TV.

He will be joined by a start studded cast including Eve Myles (Keeping Faith and Torchwood) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Game of Thrones).

When his failure to intervene in a violent confrontation brings his identity crisis to a head, John (Andrew Lincoln) moves his family to the rural idyll of Coldwater, but are his new neighbours all they appear to be?…

What is Cold Water about?





Cold Water follows Lincoln's character John who is a "repressed man who is shocked to find himself in middle age, secretly raging at his life as a stay-at-home dad", ITV explains.

When his failure to intervene in a violent confrontation in a playground brings his identity crisis to a head, John ups and moves his family to the fictional Scottish town of Coldwater.

ITV continues: "Upon arrival, John is quickly befriended by next-door neighbour Tommy (Ewen Bremner), a charming, confident man and devoted husband to the local vicar Rebecca (Myles).

"John is both impressed and slightly fascinated by Tommy. His wife Fiona (Varma) despises him.

"As a successful former chef hoping to launch a new venture in Coldwater, Fiona sees the move as an opportunity to leave the past behind them. To not only re-build their lives as a family but re-ignite the long-lost spark in their fading marriage.

"When her husband’s relationship with their enigmatic new neighbour becomes increasingly intense, Fiona’s suspicions are aroused. She is unconvinced Tommy is all he seems to be."

The broadcaster continues: "But John remains blissfully unaware that Tommy is harbouring horrifying secrets, and it’s only after a series of unsettling incidents start to occur that John begins to wonder who the real Tommy actually is.

"And when John’s long-repressed rage comes to a head with disastrous results, he soon finds himself unexpectedly indebted to his new friend."

Head of Drama at ITV, Polly Hill, added: “We are very excited for ITV to be the home for this brilliant new thriller exploring masculinity, religion and ultimately murder.

"David’s (Ireland) scripts are wonderful, and original and have attracted an incredible cast led by Andrew Lincoln.

"It promises to be a really unmissable drama."

Cold Water cast

ITVs Cold Water is set to star:

Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead, Love Actually, Teachers)

Eve Myles (Doctor Who, Torchwood, Keeping Faith)

Ewen Bremner (Our Flag Means Death, Trainspotting)

Indira Varma (Obsession, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Game of Thrones)

The series is written by award winning playwright David Ireland (The Lovers, Ulster American, Cyprus Avenue).

Writer, creator and executive producer, David Ireland Talking about his inspiration for the series, Ireland said it started with a question and evolved into a "dark, funny, twisted thriller".

He added: "I was delighted when Sister (producers) loved the script and thrilled when ITV decided to commission it.

"And I’m amazed we’ve managed to attract such a peerless cast, led by the formidable Andrew Lincoln. I hope viewers will be find it intoxicating.”

When to watch Cold Water on ITV

A release date is yet to be revealed for the new ITV series.

But filming for Cold Water is due to start "later in 2024" the broadcaster said.

Further casting and production details will also be revealed by ITV at a later date.