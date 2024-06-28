The RAC said prices for petrol and diesel in Britain are “far higher than they should be” as wholesale costs have fallen since the end of April, while retailers margins remain “persistently high”.

RAC figures show retailers’ margins – the differences between what they paid for fuel and the pump price – are 14p per litre for petrol and 16p per litre for diesel.

The long-term average for both fuels is 8p per litre.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “Margins are once again staying persistently high, and drivers are paying the price.

“Our data clearly shows that pump prices haven’t fallen in line with the reduction in wholesale prices, so drivers across the UK – with the exception of those in Northern Ireland where fairer prices are charged – are once again losing several pounds every time they fill up.

“We believe there’s no good reason for retailers in Great Britain not cutting their prices at the pumps far further.

“We can only think they’re hoping no one will notice due to the distraction of the General Election.

“We hope that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is aware of what is going on and will use this to bring retailers into line as soon as it’s able to.”

As petrol and diesel prices surge again, experts from Swansway Motor Group outline 5 money-saving tips for motorists grappling with diesel costs that have soared by up to an average price of 155p.

Top 5 tips to save money on fuel

Check your tyre pressure

"Maintaining the correct tyre pressure is essential for vehicle efficiency. Underinflated tyres can lower mileage and increase fuel usage. Proper inflation improves vehicle safety and extends their life. It's recommended to check tyre pressure monthly."

Keep your windows closed if driving over 40mph

"At higher speeds, keeping windows closed reduces aerodynamic drag. While the impact on fuel efficiency can vary depending on vehicle design and driving conditions, reducing drag helps maintain better fuel economy at highway speeds."

Turn off the air conditioning

"Air conditioning can increase fuel consumption by using significant engine power. When you first get into your vehicle, open the window to lower the temperature of the cabin. Then, if you use the air conditioner, it won’t have to work as hard to cool the car down. Likewise, it’s more efficient to switch to air conditioning when driving at speeds over 40mph."

Avoid idling

"An idling engine burns fuel without moving, which wastes petrol and increases wear and tear on the engine. To avoid unnecessary fuel consumption, it's recommended to turn off the engine during prolonged stops."

Remove unnecessary weight from your vehicle

"Extra weight in a vehicle causes it to consume more fuel. Reducing the weight can improve the car's miles per gallon."