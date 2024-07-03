The scheme comes as recent research revealed that 31% of Brits are part of a local sports club or team, but over a quarter feel there aren’t enough coaches or leaders to cope with the numbers wanting to join clubs.

Adding that 2 in 5 say more funding is desperately needed for their local group to operate successfully.

With the Olympics and the Euros set to inspire the nation into more sports or leisure activities, many Brits are said to be on the hunt for their local club to join.

However, 30% of local sports clubs have been forced to shut down in recent years, showing a gap in sporting opportunities for local communities.

To help communities get their sports clubs back, Aldi is launching a Sports Bursary with Team GB and ParalympicsGB to provide much-needed coaching and funding to local teams, schools and clubs up and down the country.

Aldi launches sports club bursary- How to enter

Ten winning sports clubs will be selected by Aldi and Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes will receive the unique Sports Bursary.

The bursary includes a ‘money can’t buy’ coaching session at their club, led by a Team GB or ParalympicsGB athlete to inspire the next generation of athletes

Plus, the winning clubs will get a cash prize of £1,500 to buy bespoke equipment and facilities, and Aldi vouchers, which can be used to purchase products, and supplies including sports equipment from its Specialbuys range.

The scheme is open now until July 27 and you can apply on behalf of a team, club or school, by sending an email to aldisportsbursary@clarioncomms.co.uk.

You can find out more information via the website here.

In the email, you will need to include your name, age, where your group is located, the size of the group, and any social media handles.

Discussing the bursary, Max Whitlock, Team GB gymnast and three-time Olympic Champion, said: “I am honoured to be spearheading the Aldi Sports Bursary initiative to get the necessary funding and joy back into local sports clubs and schools.

"I know how much I valued my time spent at my local sports club in Hemel Hempstead when I was younger, and how having a positive space available to me really helped not only my physical wellbeing but my mental health too."