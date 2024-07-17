These often include improvements like loft conversions but installing new features on the outside of your home can also have an impact on its market value.

One way homeowners look to improve their house is through the construction of a driveway in the garden.

Does building a driveway increase the value of your home?





According to property website Zoopla, installing a driveway can increase the value of your home by as much as £50,000 - an increase of 17% when compared to the average UK house price.

It states: "Estate agents say it can make or break a sale, and that this home improvement does well across the market.

"It'll have the biggest impact in prime city locations, but suburban and rural buyers also see off-street parking as a must-have."

The cost of converting your garden into off-street parking can vary with higher rates reaching more than £15,000.

This will largely depend on the costs involved in dropping the kerb, reinforcing the pavement and adapting the garden.

Discussing the advantages of a driveway, the property website added: "Even if you don't drive, it can be a worthwhile conversion. Lots of people are making money from renting out their spare car parking space."

Driveways can increase a house's value by as much as £50,000 (Image: Getty)

Is it illegal to park in front of somebody's driveway?





According to the Highway Code, drivers should not park in front of somebody's driveway.

Rule 243 states that motorists must not stop or park “in front of an entrance to a property”.

This is also the case for dropped kerbs with the Highway Code adding that drivers should not stop or park “where the kerb has been lowered to help wheelchair users and powered mobility vehicles.”

However, the way these rules are enforced in the UK is not universal, with local authorities controlling if and how they regulate this.

The most likely thing drivers will receive for breaking these rules is a penalty charge notice (PCN) but the amount a motorist will have to pay will depend.