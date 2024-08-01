The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, which has more than 1,020 stores, currently employs over 45,000 people.

Roles available will include managerial positions and Store Cleaners, as well as Store Apprentices.

Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi is £12.40 per hour nationally, rising to £13.35 per hour, and £13.65 per hour inside the M25, rising to £13.95 per hour.

The supermarket is opening an average of one new store a week between now and Christmas, with new stores in Plymouth, Leeds and London among the next to open in the coming weeks.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to open in new areas, we’re looking to welcome hundreds more colleagues to our amazing teams across the country.

“We want even more people to be a part of our success in the future, which is why we offer a great working environment and opportunities to progress within the business.”

Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.

In May, Aldi launched a nationwide campaign to find prime locations for new supermarkets.

The areas which receive the most suggestions from customers will be considered as part of Aldi’s plans to build hundreds of new stores across the UK.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, but there are still some areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have potential for more stores.

“We’ve identified some key places where there is demand for more stores already, but now we are calling on the public to share their views. This will be used to help inform our property search over the coming years.”