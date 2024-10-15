Because of this, the material is banned in the United Kingdom, meaning it cannot be used in construction.

Despite this ban, asbestos can be found in a number of older homes such as those built in the second half of the 20th century.

If you're wondering if your house has asbestos, it might be worth checking if it was built or renovated before the nationwide ban.

Asbestos is common in older homes (Image: PA)

What does asbestos look like?





According to Virtual College, in its "raw or loose form, asbestos appears to be a loose and almost fluffy material that is either grey, grey-brown or grey-blue.

"Clumps of asbestos may separate into strings or fibres, which are made up of microscopic asbestos fibres that are easily dislodged and sent into the air, where they can be inhaled."

Virtual College adds that there are three types of asbestos:

Crocidolite asbestos is a light blueish white, consists of long and thin fibres, and is known for being the most dangerous kind of asbestos.

Chrysotile asbestos is white in colour and can be identified by its curly fibres that are arranged in a layered structure when used in materials.

Amosite asbestos is brown and found more frequently in the US, and is also known for posing the biggest risk of cancer.

There are three main types of asbestos (Image: Getty Images)

Asbestos is commonly found as a sprayed coating on walls, beams, ceilings and columns. It can also be found in cement panels and insulating boards for fire doors and partition walls.

When was asbestos banned in the UK?





Asbestos was banned in the UK in 1999, meaning homes built or renovated before the year 2000 may have this hazardous material lurking within their walls.