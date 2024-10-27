The Welsh professional dancer, who hails from Caerphilly, has only just returned to Strictly in 2024 having missed last season following a breast cancer diagnosis.

This season she has been paired up with JLS star JB Gill.

The pair performed a foxtrot to Dancing In The Moonlight by Toploader on Saturday (October 26) night's Halloween week show, scoring 32.

Amy Dowden may miss Strictly Come Dancing after collapsing

However, Dowden may be absent from Sunday's (October 27) Strictly Come Dancing results show after she collapsed backstage on Saturday night.

Paramedics attended to the Welsh dancer at the Elstree Studios, according to The Sun, before they took her to hospital.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called just after 9pm on Saturday to attend a medical emergency at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene. One patient, an adult female, was transported to Barnet Hospital for further care."

A statement from Amy's spokesperson, in The Sun, said: "Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution.

"She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern.

"We request Amy's privacy in matters of health is kindly respected."

The BBC has not confirmed if Dowden took part in the results show, which is filmed straight after Saturday's live show, but it is understood that Gill was seen taking part without her.