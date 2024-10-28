The new stores include London sites in Hoxton, Forest Gate and Caterham, while three existing stores that have either been relocated or refurbished and extended will reopen, including Chessington, Connah’s Quay and Dagenham Heathway,

The news comes as Lidl exchanges on a sale and leaseback deal with a joint venture between Roadside Real Estate Plc and Meadow Partners worth £70m.

The deal includes 12 new stores in locations such as Crediton, Manchester, and Saffron Walden.

Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer at Lidl GB, said: “Our plan to open 10 new stores before Christmas demonstrates our continued commitment to providing more communities across the country with access to affordable, quality food, as well as employment opportunities.

“But we still have big ambitions for our expansion plans to open hundreds more Lidl stores in the future.

“Our teams are constantly scouring the country for new sites, identifying opportunities not just in towns where we don’t currently have stores, but also in areas where existing stores are experiencing increasing demand.

“Our sale and leaseback deal is just the latest example of how we’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country, ensuring that even more households can benefit from a Lidl store nearby.”

Lidl announces pay rise for staff

Earlier this year, the supermarket announced it was increasing pay for hourly-paid workers to a minimum of £12.40 across the country, up from £12.

In London, workers will see entry level pay rise to £13.65, up from £13.55. The new base rates equal the best hourly pay in the sector.

Lidl has a total of 960 stores across the UK and employs more than 32,000 people.

Lidl’s hourly pay rates for colleagues also increase with length of service, with pay reaching £13.00 nationally and £14.00 within London.

Ryan McDonnell, CEO at Lidl GB, said: “As we continue to expand, we are welcoming more customers and attracting more colleagues into the business every day. It’s absolutely right, therefore, that we continue to offer industry-leading pay”.

Stephanie Rogers, Chief Human Resources Officer at Lidl GB, added: “The critical role that our colleagues play in driving our growth is always front of mind for us, which is why we’re committed to offering extremely competitive pay alongside a raft of other benefits.

“We want to continue to support and strengthen the teams that run our stores and warehouses every day, whilst attracting the best new talent. This latest investment helps us to do just that”.