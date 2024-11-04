For nine years now, we’ve had the joys of Kevin the Carrot and his adventures gracing our screens and for fans of the character, it’s good news as he returns this year.

A new year means a new story for Kevin and his friends – here’s what you can expect in 2024.

Aldi reveals Kevin the Carrot Christmas advert 2024

Set in a festive village, the ad reveals that the Spirit of Christmas has been kidnapped by a group of evil ‘humbugs’.

Kevin and Katie return to Aldi's Christmas ad campaign with a new adventure (Image: Aldi) Plunging the village into darkness, Santa tasks Kevin and Katie with a seemingly impossible assignment.

Working fast to save the day, Kevin and Katie must manoeuvre through dangerous situations and ‘booby traps’ to free the Spirit of Christmas and teach the humbugs that ‘Christmas is better when goodwill is returned’.

Kevin the Carrot and friends will be back on our TV screens from Monday November, 4 as the supermarket launches its 2024 Christmas campaign.

Jemma Townsend, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, said: “Would it even be Christmas without Kevin the Carrot on our screens?

“We’re delighted to bring back everyone’s favourite carrot for a ninth year to help the nation get into the Christmas spirit.”

Kyrsten Halley, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, added: “While the ad is packed with the light-hearted entertainment our shoppers have come to know and love, the message behind the campaign is a more serious one — we want to make sure everyone can have the best Christmas possible.

“It’s why we have a big focus on quality this Christmas, while making sure our prices continue to be unbeatable.”