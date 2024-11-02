For the last three years, Aldi has been named the UK’s cheapest supermarket by Which? and is also the fourth biggest supermarket in the UK.

So far in 2024, a number of popular items have been discontinued Walkers Crips, Coca-Cola, Cadbury and more.

Previously, we reported that Walkers had stopped making their Marmite-flavoured crisps following the axing of the Salt and Vinegar Quavers, Worcester sauce and Max Strong Hotsauce Blaze crips all leaving shelves in 2023.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola recently announced that they would no longer be making Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla and Diet Coke with Splenda.

Now, Aldi has shared that they are discontinuing a popular baby product but did hint that it could one day return.

Aldi discontinues Baby Breakfast Pouches

Sadly we've said goodbye to that product for now. Sorry for any disappointment 💙 - Eilidh — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) October 28, 2024

One Aldi customer took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask whether the Mamia Baby Breakfast Pouches by Aldi had been discontinued after they couldn’t find them in stores for a number of weeks.

Writing: “@AldiUK Have you stopped doing the Mamia baby breakfast pouches? I’ve been to multiple stores over the last couple of weeks and can’t find any? We’ve been buying them for 18 months now!”

RECOMMENDED READING

Aldi apologises as it discontinues 'best ever' chocolate that had fans 'addicted'

Replying and confirming it’s ended, Aldi responded: “Sadly we've said goodbye to that product for now. Sorry for any disappointment.”

It’s not the first product Aldi has discontinued recently, as many chocolate lovers were left heartbroken at the news of the Moser Roth Vegan Blonde Chocolate bar (100g) not returning.

Described by fans as “literally the best chocolate ever” Aldi had to break the news to fans that it would not be coming back: “We can confirm this product has been discontinued. We will certainly pass on the love for this product back to the relevant team."