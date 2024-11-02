James, who wrote the show alongside Ruth Jones, teased fans that Uncle Brye would be the one to go.

The character, who is played by 59-year-old Rob Brydon, has become an iconic part of the show with many seeing him as their favourite.

Appearing at The Global Gift Gala charity event in London this week, James Corden said: “What we were editing today was a very moving and emotional scene at Bryn’s funeral. I’m joking, I promise. Or am I?”

James, who is well-known for playing Smithy on Gavin and Stacey, previously admitted that the last episode would be "hard to watch".

When asked if the last instalment would involve funeral scenes, he responded: “Maybe.”

This comes after Rob Brydon teased fans ahead of filming for the final episode of the BBC show.

Rob Brydon teases fans ahead of filming of final Gavin and Stacey episode

Rob Brydon took to Instagram to post a picture of him and Jones, along with the caption: "Something's occurring...#gavinandstacey."

Responding to the post, fans of the show shared their excitement.

One Gavin and Stacey fan posted: "This is better than oasis getting back together."

While another added: "Oooooh! Rob you little tease! *please God, let Uncle Bryn have an air fryer*."

Others just posted references to the show including this person who commented: "'Don't start Bryn. You had your chance, you never took it.'"

Gavin and Stacey will return this December for its last episode.