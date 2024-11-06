The supermarket will have locations opening up across England, Wales and Scotland.

In a statement, the retailer shared: "New stores in Sedgley in the West Midlands and Castle Douglas in Scotland are set to open this week, while Horsham in West Sussex and Muswell Hill in London are also gearing up to welcome stores in November.

"The expansion continues with stores in Totton in Hampshire, Cribbs Causeway in Bristol and Pwllheli in Gwynedd also scheduled to open before Christmas."

In addition, more than 15 stores will undergo refurbishments between now and Christmas to enhance the customer experience and introduce even more sustainable features.

The latest openings form part of Aldi’s long-term target of 1,500 stores across the UK with the supermarket set to invest £800 million in expanding its UK footprint this year alone.

Where and when will the new Aldi stores open up before Christmas?





The locations for the new Aldi stores are as follows:

Bilston Street, Sedgley, West Midlands – November 2024

Oakwell Road, Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway – November 2024

Tanbridge Retail Park, Horsham, West Sussex – November 2024

Straiton Road, Loanhead, Midlothian – November 2024

Muswell Hill, Haringey, Greater London – November 2024

Caernavon Road, Pwllheli, Gwynedd – November 2024

Salisbury Road, Totton, Hampshire – December 2024

Cribbs Causeway, Bristol – December 2024

Colliery Lane, Hetton-le-Hole, Tyne and Wear - December 2024

Princess Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Greater Manchester - December 2024

Duff Street, Macduff, Banffshire - December 2024

Jonathan Neale, Real Estate Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, we’re committed to making high-quality, affordable food accessible to everyone.

“Our new store openings are a testament to our ongoing investment in the UK, and we’re thrilled to bring Aldi’s unbeatable prices to even more communities ahead of the festive season.”

Recommended reading:

Aldi are not the only supermarket that will be opening up new stores before Christmas, as Lidl has announced it plans to open 10 before the big day.

The new stores include London sites in Hoxton, Forest Gate and Caterham, while three existing stores that have either been relocated or refurbished and extended will reopen, including Chessington, Connah’s Quay and Dagenham Heathway.

Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer at Lidl GB, said: “Our plan to open 10 new stores before Christmas demonstrates our continued commitment to providing more communities across the country with access to affordable, quality food, as well as employment opportunities."