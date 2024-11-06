Aldi customers can start looking out for a certain orange character coming back to stores this month.
Now that Halloween has been and gone, it’s time to turn our attention to the festive period and with that comes the return of Kevin the Carrot and all his friends.
The return of the Kevin the Carrot toys comes after the supermarket announced the popular character would be coming back for this year’s Christmas advert campaign with a new adventure.
Kevin the Carrot toys returning to Aldi
Shoppers can collect the toy characters from the Aldi Christmas advert, including Kevin, Katie and Humbugs from November 14.
However, Aldi warns shoppers that they will need to act fast because they are Specialbuys and once they’re gone, they’re gone.
The Christmas Plush range starts from £2.99 each and includes Kevin and Katie dressed in their cunning disguises (£3.99 each) worn in the advert.
The duo wear these outfits in the advert while avoiding a series of perilous situations as they aim to rescue the Spirit of Christmas from the grasps of Dr Humbug and her evil humbug minions.
Plush Humbugs are available for £3.99 each with shoppers able to choose their favourite character or collect the whole gang.
This year there’s a new My Pal Kevin the Carrot (£9.99) too. With long arms and legs, you can choose from Kevin or Katie.
Tree Plush Decorations are £2.99 and customers can choose from Kevin and Katie in their spy disguises or opt for a trio of Humbugs.
Kevin fans can add a touch of festive to their bedtime routine with the children’s Kevin and Katie Christmas Pyjamas (£5.99) and the Kevin Christmas Story (£2.99).
