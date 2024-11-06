She said the injury that caused her to pull out of the remainder of the competition had “nothing to do with any previous health scares”.

Dowden returned to competing in the BBC show for its 20th-anniversary series after missing out last year while undergoing cancer treatment.

Speaking to Janette Manrara on the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two, she said: “This injury could have happened to anybody.

“I want to stress it’s nothing to do with any previous health scares.”

The Welsh dancer also said: “Hopefully I’ll be back dancing in some capacity, maybe in a group number, by the end of the series.”

At the time Dowden pulled out of the show, a Strictly Come Dancing spokesperson said: “Sadly, Amy Dowden MBE will not be partaking in the rest of the competition this year.

“Whilst Amy focuses on her recovery following a foot injury, fellow Professional Dancer, Lauren Oakley, will step in as JB’s dance partner.

“The health and wellbeing of everyone involved in Strictly are always the utmost priority. The whole Strictly family sends Amy love and well wishes.”

The Welsh dancer, 34, made a return to the celebrity contest this year after undergoing treatment for breast cancer and had been partnered with JLS star JB Gill.

He will now be paired with professional Lauren Oakley, who had been without a celebrity this year and stepped in to replace Dowden after her injury.