Well, you’re in luck because the budget supermarket has confirmed its Lush Snow Fairy dupe is coming back this week, just in time for the festive season to arrive.

I’ve even managed to get my hands on one after missing out last year and I had to put it to the test, to find out what we all want to know – is it just as irresistible as Lush’s iconic creation, for a fraction of the price? This is what I discovered.

I compared Aldi’s Sweet Angel Shower Gel to Lush Snow Fairy

Aldi’s popular Sweet Angel Shower Gel is a delicious candy-scented blend of strawberry extract and nourishing moisturisers.

It’s said to rival Lush’s famous Snow Fairy Shower Gel which has become a firm favourite for beauty and skincare fans over the years, but it’s only available around Christmastime.

Within minutes of using the Lacura Sweet Angel Shower Gel for the first time, I honestly felt merry and bright (especially during a miserable, dark, gloomy November evening).

The scent is spot on and smells the exact same as Lush’s Snow Fairy range – I couldn’t believe it.

It’s sweet, bursting with strawberry/candy-floss-like notes - has Aldi discovered Lush’s secret Snow Fairy ingredients? The similarity was remarkable.

I'm hoping I can stock up on the Lacura Sweet Angel Shower Gel this year (Image: Molly Court/Newsquest) The Lacura Sweet Angel Shower Gel has just the right consistency too, it's a little on the thicker side, meaning it doesn’t come flooding out of the bottle. A lot goes a long way.

It also made my skin feel well nourished and soft, probably from the luxury bubbles and lather it creates.

After showering, my entire bathroom was absorbed in the festive scent.

I'm now desperate for Aldi to bring out more products in the indulgent Sweet Angel aroma.

For those wondering if the Sweet Angel Shower Gel will break the bank, fear not, as you can buy it for an impressive £1.79 for 500ml (under £2, I can’t believe it).

This is compared to the Lush Snow Fairy Shower Gel currently priced at £23 for 550g, meaning you could save £21.21 (92%).

Aldi launch new Lacura Sweet Maple Shower Gel

Meanwhile, if you’ve tried Costa’s Maple Hazel range and wondered what it might be like to shower in such a heavenly cosy scent, Aldi has got you covered.

The Lush Snow Fairy dupe isn’t the only seasonal shower gel hitting shelves this week, as the supermarket is also launching a new product as part of the dermatologically tested range - Lacura Sweet Maple Shower Gel (£1.79, 500ml).

It’s infused with an aroma of sweet maple and ginger extract and similar to the Sweet Angel Shower Gel, it nourishes the skin and creates a luxury lather.

However, the scent is very sweet so if you prefer fruity or floral notes, it’s something to be aware of.

Additionally, Aldi says the Lacura Sweet Maple Shower Gel is made from 90% naturally sourced ingredients and is 89% cheaper compared to the Philosophy Morning Maple Bath and Shower Gel (480ml, £16 from Next).

This means you could save a total of £14.21.

Aldi’s new Lacura Sweet Maple Shower Gel and returning Sweet Angel Shower Gel are available in stores from November 14, while stocks last.