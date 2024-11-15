For the second year in a row, Aldi has been named the best supermarket for your festive food shop by Which?

The consumer group carried out a survey of 8,000 of its members to find the best place to shop this festive season.

Aldi came out on top and was also named the best supermarket for pigs in blankets, stuffing and fresh vegetables when rating taste, quality and value for money.

Aldi took first place with an approval score of 84% from the 8,000 Which? members surveyed, beating Marks & Spencer which scored 82% to finish second.

Waitrose was third with 80%, while Lidl came fourth with 78%.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “We’re thrilled to be recognised by Which? as the best place to buy Christmas essentials, for the second year in a row.

“This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams, who are committed to delivering great value, quality, and service to our shoppers.

“Christmas is a special time for many, and we’re proud to help families across the UK make the most of their festive celebrations, all while keeping their budgets in check.”