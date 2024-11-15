The hit ITV reality show returns to our screens this weekend with a brand new batch of celebrities set to be dropped into the Australian jungle.

From Coleen Rooney to Tulisa, the new batch of celebrities will tackle a range of challenges in the hope of being crowned king or queen of the jungle.

Last year, Sam Thompson was crowned King of the Jungle, beating Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage in the final.

Join in with the action as it happens from the comfort of your sofa with the #ImACeleb official app 📲 https://t.co/1T3gDe05OA pic.twitter.com/7YKBo9Uxcu — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 14, 2024

But how strong is your bushtucker knowledge? Were you there for the 'faints'? Do you recall the cockroaches up nostrils? Does that argument still ring true?

Well, you're about to find out, aren't you? Take our quiz below:

Recommended reading:

Coleen Rooney hopeful I’m A Celeb will give public ‘better idea’ of who she is

ITV I'm a Celebrity banned items - make-up, salt and pepper

ITV reveals I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here 2024 lineup

Barry McGuigan says he wants to ‘conquer’ I’m A Celebrity ‘before I get too old’

Former boxer Barry McGuigan has said he wants to “conquer” I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! “before I get too old” after he was announced as a contestant on the ITV reality show.

Speaking about appearing on the show, McGuigan said: “It can be physically arduous, but it’s the psychological part of it that I want to conquer before I get too old.

“I’m 63 now. I’d like to think I’m a young 63, but that doesn’t mean it’ll make any of these challenges easy.

“I’d rather do it when I’m 63 than 73, put it that way.

“I’d like to do well.

“I’m not saying I’m going to win, but I’d like to be in there for a sustained amount of time so that I can get to know all of the guys in camp.”