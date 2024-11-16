Aldi has recalled Let’s Party Vegetable Bao Buns because they contain sesame and duck meat which is not mentioned on the label.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: "This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to sesame."

Friday 15 November 2024 - Aldi recalls Let’s Party Vegetable Bao Buns because of undeclared sesame and duck #FoodAllergy https://t.co/UT50merg2J pic.twitter.com/J1av05qcQm — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) November 15, 2024

What to do if you have purchased recalled Aldi product

Aldi is recalling all Let’s Party Vegetable Bao Buns (8-packs).

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to sesame, the FSA warned "do not eat it".

"Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund," they continued.

If you don't have any sesame allergies you do not need to do anything.

Aldi said it has now removed all the affected Let’s Party Vegetable Bao Buns products from sale in all stores.

A spokesperson added: "We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation."

For more information visit the 'help' section on the Aldi website (a link to which can be found above) or contact customer services on 0800 042 0800.