To help you better understand the condition, here is the NHS’ advice should you need it.

The health service explains: “Bell's palsy is temporary weakness or lack of movement that usually affects 1 side of the face.”

It said the condition can be treated with steroids and that most people who have it are better within six months.

What are the symptoms of Bell’s palsy?





Symptoms you should look out for include weakness on one side of the face or not being able to move one side of your face. This can happen over a few days, explains the NHS.

You might also notice a drooping eyelid or corner of the mouth, drooling, a dry mouth, loss of taste or a dry or watering eye.

The weak side of your face might struggle to close the eye on that side. In rare cases, people might not be able to move either side of their face.

How is Bell’s palsy treated?





The NHS details three treatment routes for those with Bell’s palsy, including a 10-day course of steroid medication – this is sometimes with antiviral medicine, eye drops and ointment to prevent the eye that’s affected from drying out or surgical tape to make sure the eye stays closed at bedtime.

If you’re unable to close your eyes, you might need treatment to stop damage to your vision.

When to call 999 when someone has Bell’s palsy

If you see someone’s face droop on one side, for example, the mouth or eye might droop, you should call 999.

If a person can’t lift up both of their arms and keep them there or someone is finding it difficult to speak (speech might be slurred or garbled), you should also call 999.

These symptoms can be a sign of a stroke so it’s important to call for emergency help.

You can find out more about Bell's palsy via the NHS website, linked above.