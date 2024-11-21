The high-profile politician, who played a key part in Tony Blair's New Labour government, was suffering from Alzheimer's before passing away.

In a statement, his family said they were "deeply saddened" by the news but said he was surrounded by his family's love and Marian Montgomery's jazz music.

They said that instead of flowers, those wishing to do so should instead donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

One of the earliest tributes came from former US Vice President Al Gore.

Gore said: “I’ve never worked with anyone in politics — on my side of the pond or his — quite like John Prescott.

"He possessed an inherent ability to connect with people about the issues that mattered to them — a talent that others spend years studying and cultivating, but that was second nature to him.

"He fought like hell to negotiate the Kyoto Protocol and was an unwavering champion of climate action for decades to come.

"I’m forever grateful to John for that commitment to solving the climate crisis and will miss him as a dear friend.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said Prescott was a "true giant of Labour," adding that his legacy will "live on far beyond his lifetime".

He said: "He was a staunch defender of working people and a proud trade unionist. During a decade as deputy prime minister, he was one of the key architects of a Labour government that transformed the lives of millions of people across the nation.

"So much of John's work set the path for those of us fortunate enough to follow. From leading climate negotiations to fighting regional inequality, his legacy will live on far beyond his lifetime."

BBC presenter Nick Robinson also shared his thoughts, writing on social media: "Sad to think we’ll never see or hear John Prescott again. He fought for what he believed in, never forgot who he was in politics to serve & always put a smile on the face of those he was talking to."

Karl Turner, the Labour MP for East Hull who succeeded Prescott in Parliament, said his “contribution to public life will never be forgotten”.

In a statement, Mr Turner said: “John had an unwavering dedication to the people of Hull. Having known John for all of my life, I know first hand the impact that he had on many thousands of people across the city and the country.”

He added: “John’s legacy will forever be etched in the hearts of those he served and the city he loved.”

Former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair, who Prescott served under, shared that he was "devastated" by the news.

He said: "He was one of the most talented people I ever encountered in politics; one of the most committed and loyal; and definitely the most unusual.

"There was nothing about John which fitted conventional wisdom. He was from proud traditional working-class stock yet understood instinctively and completely the aspirations of that class and their desire to better themselves."

He added: "It's no exaggeration to say the Labour Party could never have won three consecutive full terms without John".