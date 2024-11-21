The Labour figure died at the age of 86 and had been suffering from Alzheimer's before his passing.

Recognising his former deputy, Blair said that Prescott was one of the "most talented people" he ever encountered in politics.

Sir Tony Blair 'devastated' by the death of John Prescott

Paying tribute to Lord Prescott, former prime minister Sir Tony Blair said: “Although we all knew that the end was approaching and was inevitable, I am devastated by John’s passing. He was one of the most talented people I ever encountered in politics; one of the most committed and loyal; and definitely the most unusual.

“There was nothing about John which fitted conventional wisdom. He was from proud traditional working class stock yet understood instinctively and completely the aspirations of that class and their desire to better themselves.

Recommended Reading:

Former Labour Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott dies aged 86

What are the early symptoms of Alzheimer’s and is it different to dementia?

Tributes pour in for John Prescott after his death at the age of 86

“He was liberal and tolerant, yet instantly intolerant of any overly liberal middle class dismissal of the misery suffered by poor inner city communities from crime and drug abuse. He could talk in the bluntest and sometimes bluest language, but it concealed a first rate intellect which meant he thought as deeply about issues as much as he cared about them.

“It is no exaggeration to say the Labour Party could never have won three consecutive full terms without John. He was a commanding presence. He represented the wing of the party which was not New Labour, but he did it in a way which never reduced the effectiveness of our appeal and indeed extended it, broadening the base of our support.

“He had extraordinary accomplishments: he revived many of Britain’s inner cities, was responsible for the refurbishment of thousands of council homes, the revival of British shipping, completed the Channel Tunnel Rail Link, established the Coalfield Communities Trust to breathe life back into villages and towns affected by the closure of mines; and was Britain’s lead negotiator for the Kyoto climate treaty, the world’s first attempt to agree a global response to climate change.”