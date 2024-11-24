The latest arrival into the Australian jungle opened up about how she ended up on the reality dating show to her fellow campmates.

Maura explained how she had a boyfriend at the time when she was offered the opportunity to go on Love Island but told her best friend she "really liked him" so wasn't going to break up with him to go on a TV show.

However, she changed her mind when she was scrolling through his phone and found he had a different life he had hidden from her.

She said: "I didn't have a clue who that man was."

Instead of confronting him, she decided to get "revenge".

Maura shared: "I had a plan and no word of a lie, when he went to the gym the next day I got his toothbrush and I filmed myself scrubbing in the verges."

She added: "He had a dentist appointment that day."

Maura reveals why she went on Love Island… Let’s hope all toothbrushes are safe in the Jungle 🪥 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/oH8qizoKTK — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2024

Reacting to Maura's explanation, one fan wrote on X: "I wonder if Maura told her ex about scrubbing the bog with his tooth brush before, or if he just found out..."

Another questioned: "Who does the dirty on Maura?"

This person commented: "No wonder Maura went into love island they way she did makes so much sense now girl you are fierce."

I'm a Celebrity continues on ITV1 and ITVX from 9pm tomorrow.