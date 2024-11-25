Last week, the N-Dubz star told her I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! campmates she was demisexual.

Viewers of I'm A Celebrity were surprised by the admission as one fan said: "Tulisa discussing demisexuality on I’m a celeb I just got a little emotional /pos."

But tonight, viewers were discussing what her medical exemption from the trial was.

One said on X: Wonder what Tulisa was exempt on medical grounds from a height challenge when she jumped out of a helicopter on the first day #ImACeleb".

Another commented: "Was Tulisa excluded from this one because she can't climb with her nails? #ImACeleb".

Whilst someone else said: "No hate to Tulisa, because I love her. But, I wonder what made her exempt from this trial, considering she said it must be something related to heights because she's exempt but she jumped out of a helicopter at the start?"

Last night on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here

On Sunday (24 November), Coleen Rooney and Dean McCullough faced a gruesome Bushtucker Trial, winning nine stars for the camp.

However, McCullough was once again voted to face Monday’s trial “Jack the Screamstalk,” much to the frustrations of Ant and Dec.

Elsewhere, Jane Moore and Barry McGuigan argued over chores.

McGuigan and Danny Jones were voted by the public to become the new camp leaders.

The pair set about upsetting the jungle apple cart by selecting Moore and Tulisa to wash up, and Coleen Rooney and Maura Higgins to act out the duties of camp maintenance.

Despite Jones’s initial worry that women were being asked to do less physical tasks and that it could be taken negatively, McGuigan brushed it off.

Moore accused McGuigan of “misogyny” and later “ageism” when he used her age as a justification for his and Jones’s decisions.