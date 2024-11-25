Dean McCullough had the prospect of a sixth trial of the series so far, much to a few people's annoyance.

However, it was Love Island's Maura Higgins who was the talk of tonight's show.

And more importantly, her age.

It was the Irish star's birthday tonight and her fellow campmates were hoping that meant they got a birthday cake.

But it was Maura's age that viewers couldn't quite believe.

"Maura Higgins is 34??? Thought she was about 22/23," one said.

Another commented on X: "MAURA HIGGINS IS 34? THE SAME AGE AS TAYLOR SWIFT?".

Last night on I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here

On Sunday (24 November), Coleen Rooney and Dean McCullough faced a gruesome Bushtucker Trial, winning nine stars for the camp.

However, McCullough was voted to face Monday’s trial “Jack the Screamstalk,” - again - much to the frustrations of Ant and Dec.

Elsewhere, Jane Moore and Barry McGuigan argued over chores.

McGuigan and Danny Jones were voted by the public to become the new camp leaders.

The pair set about upsetting the jungle apple cart by selecting Moore and Tulisa to wash up, and Coleen Rooney and Maura Higgins to act out the duties of camp maintenance.

Despite Jones’s initial worry that women were being asked to do less physical tasks and that it could be taken negatively, McGuigan brushed it off.

Moore accused McGuigan of “misogyny” and later “ageism” when he used her age as a justification for his and Jones’s decisions.