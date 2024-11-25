Dean, 32, has not been a popular figure on the ITV show due to his dramatic reactions when taking part in the trials.

However, the Radio 1 presenter has found himself taking part in them more often than not, leading some viewers and presenter Ant McPartlin to beg others not to vote for him to be involved.

Today (Monday, November 25) was no exception as Dean took part in a challenge called ‘Jack and the Screamstalk’, which was his sixth overall in this series.

New fear: Unlocked 😰



High in the Jungle sky, Dean still can’t escape the critters as he reaches dizzying new heights in his search for Stars! ⭐️#ImACeleb continues tonight at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/gIPNvVyWp3 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 25, 2024

It involved him scaling a large pole (or beanstalk) and putting his hand inside boxes to find stars, which were filled with different sorts of insects and other creatures.

Then when he got to the top he had to assemble some pieces together to make a golden egg, before trying to pick up some further stars on a climbing wall with an image of a castle in some clouds.

The more stars Dean picked out, the more food he could win for his campmates.

I'm a Celebrity viewers annoyed at yet another Dean McCullough trial

I'm a Celebrity viewers were not best pleased that Dean was yet again the focus of another challenge, with a fair few saying they were bored of him and wanted some others to take part.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), one person wrote: "Literally having a sensory overload listening to Dean screech".

Another shared: "Who is voting for Dean?! Who the hell actually wants to watch more of this screaming annoyance."

Meanwhile, a third posted: "Have actually downloaded the #ImACeleb app just so I can vote for someone else and try contribute to not see Dean do another trial."

Another expressed similar sentiments, saying: "I'm getting sick of all the Dean airtime. Give me more Alan, Tulisa Oti, Grace Richard etc. This isn't the Dean show."

Despite the difficulties he faced with the challenge, he managed to collect 10 of the 12 stars available, winning a decent amount of food for his campmates.

Dean McCullough is a BBC Radio 1 presenter, who previously worked on Wandsworth Radio as a volunteer, after which he took on a presenting role on the station Gaydio.

He first appeared on Radio 1 when he filled in for Clara Amfo for two days in 2020, and started a permanent slot on the station in September 2021.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! airs every day at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.